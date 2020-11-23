Here is a picture of Nintendo's new theme park

You're watching Advertisements

A new photo has emerged of Super Nintendo World, the Nintendo-inspired theme park, which is due to open next Spring at Universal Studios Japan. This dream park was due to open ahead of the Olympics in Japan, but things were understandably put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The colourful park features many iconic objects and locations from the Mario universe. Looking at the revealed photos, you can see Peaches' Castle, Toad Houses, and Bowser's Castle. Also scattered around the park are coin blocks, Piranha Plants, and flag poles.

You can see the newly-revealed photo below:

Thanks, Kotaku.