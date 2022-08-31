Here is a full list of licensed courses for PGA Tour 2K23

Those of us who follow the world of video games, getting a batch of new sports games every year is nothing new. There are, however, a handful of different sports, that we are getting a new game every now and then, but not every year. Golf is one of those games.

HB Studios and publisher 2K Games are giving us a new golf game PGA Tour 2K23 on October 2022 for PC (Steam), PlayStation and Xbox. Specifically, PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are out on October 11th, and PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition is coming on October 14th.

Now we know, what officially licensed courses are available at launch. 17 of those are returning from PGA TOUR 2K21, and 3 are new: Wilmington Country Club (South Course), The Renaissance Club, and St. George's Golf and Country Club. Additional officially licensed courses will be available post-launch, and are free on all platforms.

But the thing that aims to keep players busy for a long time is Course Designer, which allows people to create their own courses and share them online.

Here is the full list of courses available at launch in PGA TOUR 2K23.



Atlantic Beach Country Club



Bay Hill Golf Club & Lodge (Arnold Palmer Course)



Copperhead (Innisbrook)



Detroit Golf Club



East Lake Golf Club



Quail Hollow Club



Riviera Country Club



St George's Golf and Country Club



The Renaissance Club



TPC Boston



TPC Deere Run



TPC Louisiana



TPC River Highlands



TPC San Antonio



TPC Sawgrass



TPC Scottsdale



TPC Southwind



TPC Summerlin



TPC Twin Cities



Wilmington Country Club (South Course)

