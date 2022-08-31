Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Here is a full list of licensed courses for PGA Tour 2K23

      20 real courses in total, more coming after launch.

      Those of us who follow the world of video games, getting a batch of new sports games every year is nothing new. There are, however, a handful of different sports, that we are getting a new game every now and then, but not every year. Golf is one of those games.

      HB Studios and publisher 2K Games are giving us a new golf game PGA Tour 2K23 on October 2022 for PC (Steam), PlayStation and Xbox. Specifically, PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are out on October 11th, and PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition is coming on October 14th.

      Now we know, what officially licensed courses are available at launch. 17 of those are returning from PGA TOUR 2K21, and 3 are new: Wilmington Country Club (South Course), The Renaissance Club, and St. George's Golf and Country Club. Additional officially licensed courses will be available post-launch, and are free on all platforms.

      But the thing that aims to keep players busy for a long time is Course Designer, which allows people to create their own courses and share them online.

      Here is the full list of courses available at launch in PGA TOUR 2K23.


      • Atlantic Beach Country Club

      • Bay Hill Golf Club & Lodge (Arnold Palmer Course)

      • Copperhead (Innisbrook)

      • Detroit Golf Club

      • East Lake Golf Club

      • Quail Hollow Club

      • Riviera Country Club

      • St George's Golf and Country Club

      • The Renaissance Club

      • TPC Boston

      • TPC Deere Run

      • TPC Louisiana

      • TPC River Highlands

      • TPC San Antonio

      • TPC Sawgrass

      • TPC Scottsdale

      • TPC Southwind

      • TPC Summerlin

      • TPC Twin Cities

      • Wilmington Country Club (South Course)

