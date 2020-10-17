English
Here is a first glimpse at the Huawei FreeBuds Pro

Interested in a new set of noise-cancelling earbuds, Huawei has you covered.

Huawei has time and time again produced great technology for great prices, and well, it looks like they've done it again. With their FreeBuds Pro, Huawei has created some noise-cancelling earbuds - capable of reaching a 40dB cancellation effect, that both look great and achieve brilliant results.

We took a look at the earbuds in the latest edition of Quick Look, where we discussed what Huawei was bringing to the table in the small charging case. Be sure to check out the video above to see our thoughts in full.

