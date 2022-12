HQ

May 5th next year will be the day James Gunn (the new head honcho of DC Films) unleashes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theatres, and the first trailer has now been published, offering more of the same comically light-hearted tone and style as the previous films.

We also get a brief glimpse of new villain Adam Warlock, portrayed by Will Poulter. You can watch the trailer below.