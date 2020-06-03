Here comes the Sega Game Gear Micro

Sega intends to celebrate the company's 60-year anniversary with style. There is not one, but four different Sega Game Gear Micro consoles on the way, each of which contain four preloaded games. Measurements are 80 mm x 43 mm x 20 mm, and the display is 1.15". There is only one mono speaker, and luckily also a headphone jack. Charging can be done via USB, but you may also use two AAA batteries.

Black model: Sonic the Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo 2, Out Run, Royal Stone

Blue model: Sonic Chaos, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale, Baku Baku Animal

Yellow model: Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei - Jashin no Kuni he, Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya, Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict, Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru

Red Model: Revelations: The Demon Slayer, Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special, The GG Shinobi, Columns

1.15" display might sound small but have no fear. If you order all four consoles, then as a bonus you will get a small version of Big Window accessory, which is a magnifying glass.

Individually Sega Game Gear Micro will cost 4,980 yen, which is approximately 41 euros. Shipping starts October 6, and pre-orders can already be made in Japan. Unfortunately no word for European release, at least not at the moment.

You're watching Advertisements

Thanks, The Verge