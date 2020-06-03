LIVE

Here comes the Sega Game Gear Micro

What is presumably the rumoured "huge announcement" set to come out of Sega, the Sega Game Gear Micro has been announced.

Sega intends to celebrate the company's 60-year anniversary with style. There is not one, but four different Sega Game Gear Micro consoles on the way, each of which contain four preloaded games. Measurements are 80 mm x 43 mm x 20 mm, and the display is 1.15". There is only one mono speaker, and luckily also a headphone jack. Charging can be done via USB, but you may also use two AAA batteries.

Black model: Sonic the Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo 2, Out Run, Royal Stone

Blue model: Sonic Chaos, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale, Baku Baku Animal

Yellow model: Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei - Jashin no Kuni he, Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya, Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict, Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru

Red Model: Revelations: The Demon Slayer, Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special, The GG Shinobi, Columns

1.15" display might sound small but have no fear. If you order all four consoles, then as a bonus you will get a small version of Big Window accessory, which is a magnifying glass.

Individually Sega Game Gear Micro will cost 4,980 yen, which is approximately 41 euros. Shipping starts October 6, and pre-orders can already be made in Japan. Unfortunately no word for European release, at least not at the moment.

Thanks, The Verge



