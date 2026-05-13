Here comes Googlebook, an Android-based evolution of the Chromebook

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As Engadget can tell us, Google has confirmed a new laptop-focused initiative, and it's called Googlebook. Google says this new category of laptops is built for a Gemini-first world. More details were promised later this year.

Google says that building the OS from the ground up on Android will allow for a lot closer integration between Googlebooks and Android phones. There's a new Quick Access feature that'll show your compatible Android phone in the sidebar of the file browser, giving you immediate access to everything stored on it. The new "Create Your Widget" feature coming to Android 17 is present as well.

Googlebooks promise to offer a streamlined way to view apps from your Android phone on your laptop. There's a phone button in the dock at the bottom of the screen, and clicking that will just bring up a grid of apps that you can immediately launch on your Googlebook.

The biggest thing according to Google seems to be an improved Gemini integration. So far Google has only showed off one other new Gemini feature called the Magic Pointer. This is an AI-powered upgrade to the standard cursor that every computer uses as a pointing and clicking interface. Wiggling the cursor transforms it into the Magic Pointer, which Google says will give you "quick, contextual suggestions" from whatever you point at on your screen.

When Googlebooks roll out this autumn, it won't involve any first-party laptops. Instead Google will be working with a variety of manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, and HP.