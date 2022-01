HQ

A new month, means we have new games for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users. As is common with Games with Gold, it isn't exactly current big hitters we're talking about (quite the opposite actually), but it's still a more than decent selection if you haven't already played these. All the new additions has been introduced on Xbox Wire and you can check out the selection below.



Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse - Available February 1 to 28



Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - Available February 16 to March 15



Hydrophobia - Available February 1 to 15



Band of Bugs - Available February 16 to 28



You can check out a short presentation of them below. Will you download and play any of these games?