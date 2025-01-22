Here are this year's Razzie nominations: Madame Web, Borderlands and Joker: Folie à Deux top the list
2024 was a big year for high-profile film flops.
The nominations for this year's Razzies, which famously work to "reward" the worst films and acting performances of the year, have been announced, with five different films currently sharing the lead with a whopping six nominations each. They are Joker: Folie à Deux, Megalopolis, Borderlands, Madame Web, and Reagan.
The Worst Actor category includes Joaquin Phoenix for his role in Joker: Folie à Deux and Dennis Quaid for his portrayal of Ronald Reagan in Reagan. Among the nominees for Worst Actress are Cate Blanchett for Borderlands, Lady Gaga for Joker: Folie à Deux, and Dakota Johnson for Madame Web.
For Worst Director, nominees include Francis Ford Coppola and Jerry Seinfeld for their work on Megalopolis and Unfrosted, respectively. You can check out the full list of nominations below and the winners will be announced on March 1, the day before the Oscars.
Worst Picture
Borderlands
Joker: Folie a Deux
Madame Web
Megalopolis
Reagan
Actor
Jack Black / Dear Santa
Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon
Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie a Deux
Dennis Quaid / Reagan
Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted
Actress
Cate Blanchett / Borderlands
Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux
Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle
Dakota Johnson / Madame Web
Jennifer Lopez / Atlas
Supporting Actor
Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands
Kevin Hart / Borderlands
Shia LaBeouf (in drag) / Megalopolis
Tahar Rahim / Madame Web
Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers
Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter
Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) / Reagan
Emma Roberts / Madame Web
Amy Schumer / Unfrosted
FKA twigs / The Crow
Director
S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web
Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis
Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie a Deux
Eli Roth / Borderlands
Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted
Screen Combo
Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) / Borderlands
Any Two Unfunny "Comedic Actors" / Unfrosted
The Entire Cast of Megalopolis / Megalopolis
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux
Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as "Ronnie and Nancy") / Reagan
Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
The Crow
Joker: Folie a Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Mufasa: The Lion King
Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver
Screenplay
Joker: Folie a Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Madame Web
Megalopolis
Reagan
What did you think were the worst films and acting performances of the year?