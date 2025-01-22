Here are this year's Razzie nominations: Madame Web, Borderlands and Joker: Folie à Deux top the list

HQ

The nominations for this year's Razzies, which famously work to "reward" the worst films and acting performances of the year, have been announced, with five different films currently sharing the lead with a whopping six nominations each. They are Joker: Folie à Deux, Megalopolis, Borderlands, Madame Web, and Reagan.

The Worst Actor category includes Joaquin Phoenix for his role in Joker: Folie à Deux and Dennis Quaid for his portrayal of Ronald Reagan in Reagan. Among the nominees for Worst Actress are Cate Blanchett for Borderlands, Lady Gaga for Joker: Folie à Deux, and Dakota Johnson for Madame Web.

For Worst Director, nominees include Francis Ford Coppola and Jerry Seinfeld for their work on Megalopolis and Unfrosted, respectively. You can check out the full list of nominations below and the winners will be announced on March 1, the day before the Oscars.

Worst Picture





Borderlands



Joker: Folie a Deux



Madame Web



Megalopolis



Reagan



Actor





Jack Black / Dear Santa



Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon



Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie a Deux



Dennis Quaid / Reagan



Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted



Actress





Cate Blanchett / Borderlands



Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux



Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle



Dakota Johnson / Madame Web



Jennifer Lopez / Atlas



Supporting Actor





Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands



Kevin Hart / Borderlands



Shia LaBeouf (in drag) / Megalopolis



Tahar Rahim / Madame Web



Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers



Supporting Actress





Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter



Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) / Reagan



Emma Roberts / Madame Web



Amy Schumer / Unfrosted



FKA twigs / The Crow



Director





S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web



Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis



Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie a Deux



Eli Roth / Borderlands



Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted



Screen Combo





Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) / Borderlands



Any Two Unfunny "Comedic Actors" / Unfrosted



The Entire Cast of Megalopolis / Megalopolis



Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux



Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as "Ronnie and Nancy") / Reagan



Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel





The Crow



Joker: Folie a Deux



Kraven the Hunter



Mufasa: The Lion King



Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver



Screenplay





Joker: Folie a Deux



Kraven the Hunter



Madame Web



Megalopolis



Reagan



What did you think were the worst films and acting performances of the year?