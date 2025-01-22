English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Here are this year's Razzie nominations: Madame Web, Borderlands and Joker: Folie à Deux top the list

2024 was a big year for high-profile film flops.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The nominations for this year's Razzies, which famously work to "reward" the worst films and acting performances of the year, have been announced, with five different films currently sharing the lead with a whopping six nominations each. They are Joker: Folie à Deux, Megalopolis, Borderlands, Madame Web, and Reagan.

The Worst Actor category includes Joaquin Phoenix for his role in Joker: Folie à Deux and Dennis Quaid for his portrayal of Ronald Reagan in Reagan. Among the nominees for Worst Actress are Cate Blanchett for Borderlands, Lady Gaga for Joker: Folie à Deux, and Dakota Johnson for Madame Web.

For Worst Director, nominees include Francis Ford Coppola and Jerry Seinfeld for their work on Megalopolis and Unfrosted, respectively. You can check out the full list of nominations below and the winners will be announced on March 1, the day before the Oscars.

Worst Picture


  • Borderlands

  • Joker: Folie a Deux

  • Madame Web

  • Megalopolis

  • Reagan

Actor


  • Jack Black / Dear Santa

  • Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon

  • Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie a Deux

  • Dennis Quaid / Reagan

  • Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Actress


  • Cate Blanchett / Borderlands

  • Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux

  • Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle

  • Dakota Johnson / Madame Web

  • Jennifer Lopez / Atlas

Supporting Actor


  • Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands

  • Kevin Hart / Borderlands

  • Shia LaBeouf (in drag) / Megalopolis

  • Tahar Rahim / Madame Web

  • Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers

Supporting Actress


  • Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter

  • Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) / Reagan

  • Emma Roberts / Madame Web

  • Amy Schumer / Unfrosted

  • FKA twigs / The Crow

Director


  • S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web

  • Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis

  • Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie a Deux

  • Eli Roth / Borderlands

  • Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Screen Combo


  • Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) / Borderlands

  • Any Two Unfunny "Comedic Actors" / Unfrosted

  • The Entire Cast of Megalopolis / Megalopolis

  • Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux

  • Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as "Ronnie and Nancy") / Reagan

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel


  • The Crow

  • Joker: Folie a Deux

  • Kraven the Hunter

  • Mufasa: The Lion King

  • Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver

Screenplay


  • Joker: Folie a Deux

  • Kraven the Hunter

  • Madame Web

  • Megalopolis

  • Reagan

What did you think were the worst films and acting performances of the year?

Here are this year's Razzie nominations: Madame Web, Borderlands and Joker: Folie à Deux top the list


Loading next content