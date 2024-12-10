English
Here are this year's Golden Globes nominees

Some well-deserved attention, some snubs, it's the usual awards-season stuff.

Today the nominees were announced for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut. The French gangster musical Emilia Pérez tops the list with 10 nominations, making it the most nominated musical or comedy in Golden Globe history.

Among the nominees for Best Drama Film are The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and September 5. In the Best Musical or Comedy category, Anora, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance and Wicked compete.

On the TV side, the FX/Hulu series The Bear dominates, having been nominated in five categories, including Best TV Series, but also for several of the series' actors. These include Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Swedish director Magnus von Horn's film The Girl with the Needle, which is Denmark's Oscar entry, has been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category. In addition, Lykk, starring Miley Cyrus and Andrew Wyatt, has been nominated for Best Original Song with the song Beautiful That Way from the movie The Last Showgirl.

The 82nd annual gala will take place on January 5, 2025 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. During the ceremony, Viola Davis will be awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award for their careers.

Among the most notable nominations are Timothée Chalamet for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown and Ariana Grande for her performance as Glinda in Wicked. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine have also received nominations for their roles in the TV series Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Below you will find the complete list of all nominations:

Best Motion Picture - Drama


  • The Brutalist

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Conclave

  • Dune: Part Two

  • Nickel Boys

  • September 5

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy


  • Anora

  • Challengers

  • Emilia Pérez

  • A Real Pain

  • The Substance

  • Wicked

Best Motion Picture - Animated


  • Flow

  • Inside Out 2

  • Memoir of a Snail

  • Moana 2

  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

  • The Wild Robot

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement


  • Alien: Romulus

  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

  • Deadpool & Wolverine

  • Gladiator II

  • Inside Out 2

  • Twisters

  • Wicked

  • The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language


  • All We Imagine as Light (India)

  • Emilia Pérez (France)

  • The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

  • I'm Still Here (Brazil)

  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

  • Vermiglio (Italy)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama


  • Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

  • Angelina Jolie - Maria

  • Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

  • Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door

  • Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

  • Kate Winslet - Lee

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama


  • Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

  • Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

  • Daniel Craig - Queer

  • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

  • Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

  • Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy


  • Amy Adams - Nightbitch

  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

  • Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

  • Mikey Madison - Anora

  • Demi Moore - The Substance

  • Zendaya - Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy


  • Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

  • Hugh Grant - Heretic

  • Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night

  • Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness

  • Glen Powell - Hit Man

  • Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role


  • Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

  • Ariana Grande - Wicked

  • Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

  • Margaret Qualley - The Substance

  • Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

  • Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role


  • Yura Borisov - Anora

  • Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

  • Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

  • Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

  • Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

  • Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Best Director


  • Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

  • Sean Baker - Anora

  • Edward Berger - Conclave

  • Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

  • Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

  • Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay


  • Emilia Pérez

  • Anora

  • The Brutalist

  • A Real Pain

  • The Substance

  • Conclave

Best Original Score


  • Conclave

  • The Brutalist

  • The Wild Robot

  • Emilia Pérez

  • Challengers

  • Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song


  1. "Beautiful That Way," Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson - The Last Showgirl

  2. "Compress / Repress," Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino - Challengers

  3. "El Mal," Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

  4. "Forbidden Road," Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek - Better Man

  5. "Kiss The Sky," Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi - The Wild Robot

  6. "Mi Camino," Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille - Emilia Pérez

TV

Best Television Series - Drama


  • The Day of the Jackal

  • The Diplomat

  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith

  • Shōgun

  • Slow Horses

  • Squid Game

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy


  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • The Gentlemen

  • Hacks

  • Nobody Wants This

  • Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television


  • Baby Reindeer

  • Disclaimer

  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • The Penguin

  • Ripley

  • True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama


  • Kathy Bates - Matlock

  • Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

  • Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

  • Keira Knightley - Black Doves

  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat

  • Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama


  • Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

  • Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

  • Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal

  • Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

  • Billy Bob Thornton - Landman

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy


  • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

  • Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy


  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

  • Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

  • Jason Segel - Shrinking

  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television


  • Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

  • Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

  • Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

  • Sofía Vergara - Griselda

  • Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

  • Kate Winslet - The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television


  • Colin Farrell - The Penguin

  • Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

  • Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

  • Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • Ewan Mcgregor - A Gentleman in Moscow

  • Andrew Scott - Ripley

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role


  • Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

  • Dakota Fanning - Ripley

  • Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

  • Allison Janney - The Diplomat

  • Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role


  • Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

  • Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • Harrison Ford - Shrinking

  • Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

  • Diego Luna - La Máquina

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television


  • Jamie Foxx - Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was

  • Nikki Glaser - Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die

  • Seth Meyers - Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking

  • Adam Sandler - Adam Sandler: Love You

  • Ali Wong - Ali Wong: Single Lady

  • Ramy Youssef - Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Who do you hope will win?

