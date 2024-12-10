Here are this year's Golden Globes nominees

HQ

Today the nominees were announced for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut. The French gangster musical Emilia Pérez tops the list with 10 nominations, making it the most nominated musical or comedy in Golden Globe history.

Among the nominees for Best Drama Film are The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and September 5. In the Best Musical or Comedy category, Anora, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance and Wicked compete.

On the TV side, the FX/Hulu series The Bear dominates, having been nominated in five categories, including Best TV Series, but also for several of the series' actors. These include Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Swedish director Magnus von Horn's film The Girl with the Needle, which is Denmark's Oscar entry, has been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category. In addition, Lykk, starring Miley Cyrus and Andrew Wyatt, has been nominated for Best Original Song with the song Beautiful That Way from the movie The Last Showgirl.

The 82nd annual gala will take place on January 5, 2025 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. During the ceremony, Viola Davis will be awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award for their careers.

Among the most notable nominations are Timothée Chalamet for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown and Ariana Grande for her performance as Glinda in Wicked. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine have also received nominations for their roles in the TV series Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Below you will find the complete list of all nominations:

Best Motion Picture - Drama





The Brutalist



A Complete Unknown



Conclave



Dune: Part Two



Nickel Boys



September 5



Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy





Anora



Challengers



Emilia Pérez



A Real Pain



The Substance



Wicked



Best Motion Picture - Animated





Flow



Inside Out 2



Memoir of a Snail



Moana 2



Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl



The Wild Robot



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement





Alien: Romulus



Beetlejuice Beetlejuice



Deadpool & Wolverine



Gladiator II



Inside Out 2



Twisters



Wicked



The Wild Robot



Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language





All We Imagine as Light (India)



Emilia Pérez (France)



The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)



I'm Still Here (Brazil)



The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)



Vermiglio (Italy)



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama





Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl



Angelina Jolie - Maria



Nicole Kidman - Babygirl



Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door



Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here



Kate Winslet - Lee



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama





Adrien Brody - The Brutalist



Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown



Daniel Craig - Queer



Colman Domingo - Sing Sing



Ralph Fiennes - Conclave



Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy





Amy Adams - Nightbitch



Cynthia Erivo - Wicked



Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez



Mikey Madison - Anora



Demi Moore - The Substance



Zendaya - Challengers



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy





Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain



Hugh Grant - Heretic



Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night



Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness



Glen Powell - Hit Man



Sebastian Stan - A Different Man



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role





Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez



Ariana Grande - Wicked



Felicity Jones - The Brutalist



Margaret Qualley - The Substance



Isabella Rossellini - Conclave



Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role





Yura Borisov - Anora



Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain



Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown



Guy Pearce - The Brutalist



Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice



Denzel Washington - Gladiator II



Best Director





Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez



Sean Baker - Anora



Edward Berger - Conclave



Brady Corbet - The Brutalist



Coralie Fargeat - The Substance



Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light



Best Screenplay





Emilia Pérez



Anora



The Brutalist



A Real Pain



The Substance



Conclave



Best Original Score





Conclave



The Brutalist



The Wild Robot



Emilia Pérez



Challengers



Dune: Part Two



Best Original Song





"Beautiful That Way," Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson - The Last Showgirl

"Compress / Repress," Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino - Challengers

"El Mal," Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

"Forbidden Road," Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek - Better Man

"Kiss The Sky," Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi - The Wild Robot

"Mi Camino," Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille - Emilia Pérez



TV

Best Television Series - Drama





The Day of the Jackal



The Diplomat



Mr. and Mrs. Smith



Shōgun



Slow Horses



Squid Game



Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy





Abbott Elementary



The Bear



The Gentlemen



Hacks



Nobody Wants This



Only Murders in the Building



Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television





Baby Reindeer



Disclaimer



Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story



The Penguin



Ripley



True Detective: Night Country



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama





Kathy Bates - Matlock



Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon



Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith



Keira Knightley - Black Doves



Keri Russell - The Diplomat



Anna Sawai - Shōgun



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama





Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith



Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent



Gary Oldman - Slow Horses



Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal



Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun



Billy Bob Thornton - Landman



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy





Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This



Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary



Ayo Edebiri - The Bear



Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building



Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along



Jean Smart - Hacks



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy





Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This



Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside



Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building



Jason Segel - Shrinking



Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building



Jeremy Allen White - The Bear



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television





Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer



Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country



Cristin Milioti - The Penguin



Sofía Vergara - Griselda



Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans



Kate Winslet - The Regime



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television





Colin Farrell - The Penguin



Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer



Kevin Kline - Disclaimer



Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story



Ewan Mcgregor - A Gentleman in Moscow



Andrew Scott - Ripley



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role





Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear



Hannah Einbinder - Hacks



Dakota Fanning - Ripley



Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer



Allison Janney - The Diplomat



Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country



Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role





Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun



Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story



Harrison Ford - Shrinking



Jack Lowden - Slow Horses



Diego Luna - La Máquina



Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear



Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television





Jamie Foxx - Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was



Nikki Glaser - Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die



Seth Meyers - Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking



Adam Sandler - Adam Sandler: Love You



Ali Wong - Ali Wong: Single Lady



Ramy Youssef - Ramy Youssef: More Feelings



