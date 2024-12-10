Here are this year's Golden Globes nominees

Some well-deserved attention, some snubs, it's the usual awards-season stuff.
HQ
Today the nominees were announced for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut. The French gangster musical Emilia Pérez tops the list with 10 nominations, making it the most nominated musical or comedy in Golden Globe history.
Among the nominees for Best Drama Film are The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and September 5. In the Best Musical or Comedy category, Anora, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance and Wicked compete.
On the TV side, the FX/Hulu series The Bear dominates, having been nominated in five categories, including Best TV Series, but also for several of the series' actors. These include Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas.
Swedish director Magnus von Horn's film The Girl with the Needle, which is Denmark's Oscar entry, has been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category. In addition, Lykk, starring Miley Cyrus and Andrew Wyatt, has been nominated for Best Original Song with the song Beautiful That Way from the movie The Last Showgirl.
The 82nd annual gala will take place on January 5, 2025 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. During the ceremony, Viola Davis will be awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award for their careers.
Among the most notable nominations are Timothée Chalamet for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown and Ariana Grande for her performance as Glinda in Wicked. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine have also received nominations for their roles in the TV series Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
Below you will find the complete list of all nominations:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light (India)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
I'm Still Here (Brazil)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Vermiglio (Italy)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie - Maria
Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here
Kate Winslet - Lee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig - Queer
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams - Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Zendaya - Challengers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell - Hit Man
Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley - The Substance
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
Best Director
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker - Anora
Edward Berger - Conclave
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay
Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave
Best Original Score
Conclave
The Brutalist
The Wild Robot
Emilia Pérez
Challengers
Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song
"Beautiful That Way," Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson - The Last Showgirl