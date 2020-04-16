Here are this week's free games on Epic Games Store

After giving players the opportunity to download Close to the Sun and Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments, Epic Games is back with two new games to be redeemed for free until April 23.

In particular, these are Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia. The first one, the last chapter in the popular action saga developed by Avalanche Studios, sees Rico Rodriguez's return, and Rico's committed to supporting local resistance, the 'Army of Chaos', to fight the threat of the Black Hand, in the hope of freeing the imaginary island of Solìs.

Wheels of Aurelia is instead a visual novel developed by the Italian studio Santa Ragione, set on the Aurelia road junction and inspired by 80's arcade game Out Run and the 60s Italian movie Il Sorpasso, directed by Dino Risi.

You will be able to redeem both games starting from 6pm CEST today until April 23rd.