Here are this weekend's free games on various platforms

The weekend is just around the corner and with that in mind, we have once again checked out all the free gaming available this weekend. First and foremost, Activision offers everyone to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (not to be confused with Call of Duty: Warzone) multiplayer for free the entire weekend, five maps included, even some new ones. And this applies to all formats.

Epic Game Store does, as usual, have their weekly freebies, but this week it is only one title available (beggars can't be choosers); For The King.

Microsoft also has a weekly free program called Free Play Days, and this week, you can download and play Bleeding Edge, Madden NFL 20, and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4. The only catch is you need Xbox Live Gold.

Finally, the offer to download Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free to Playstation 4 still stands, so if you haven't done this yet - don't forget it.