Here are the Xbox Series X games with Smart Delivery

Ahead of the next generation, Microsoft has a vision that you will only need to buy your game once (let's say you do it on your Xbox One S), and when you later download it for Xbox One X when visiting your friend, you will get the upgraded version for it, and when you buy Xbox Series X, you will automatically get that best version as well.

This way, you won't have to buy the games several times, and it nicely fits in with the Xbox Series X backwards compatibility offering which supports both games and peripherals from Xbox One. Microsoft even shared a shorter instruction on Twitter on how to use the Smart Delivery feature:

"Full checklist on how to unlock all the great advantages of Smart Delivery.

Step 1: Purchase your game once

Step 2: Automatically get the best version on your Xbox of choice

Step 3: That's it"

This is something Microsoft has explained before, but now it has shared more details on which games that are confirmed for Smart Delivery so far, and those are:



Halo Infinite



Cyberpunk 2077



Assassin's Creed Valhalla



Destiny 2



Dirt 5



Scarlet Nexus



Chorus



Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2



Yakuza: Like a Dragon



The Ascent



Call of the Sea



Gears 5



Second Extinction



Metal: Hellslinger



Microsoft also points out that some games will be truly enhanced for the next generation, and specifically mentions Cyberpunk 2077. That, however, will take a while and might not be ready when the console launches, but you will still get that upgrade for free. Microsoft also notes that it is not mandatory to support Smart Delivery, so it is up to the developers and publishers if they want to opt-in - which we hope most will do as it is a consumer-friendly way of doing business.