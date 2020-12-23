Here are the worst games we played in 2020

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier today we shared with you six titles that earned our perfect 10/10 scoring during 2020, and now we're turning our attention to the opposite end of the review scale. 2020 has been a pretty solid year for gaming with classics like The Last of Us: Part II and Hades being released, but there have been several misfires along the way. Below we've compiled you a list of the games that we disliked the most throughout 2020:

Fast & Furious Crossroads (Petter Hegevall) - 3/10 - "Being a studio that in recent years has given us great games like Project Cars and Project Cars 2, it feels really tragic that Slightly Mad has sunk so incomprehensibly low."

Warcraft III: Reforged (Magnus Laursen) - 3/10 - "Warcraft III: Reforged is a miserable affair and we're getting discouraged just by writing about it at this point."

Dirt 5 (Petter Hegevall) - 3/10 - "Dirt 5 is a racing game that in my opinion does not manage to offer a single small element that actually impresses."

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Joakim Sjögren) - 3/10 - "To summarise; if you, like us, adore Jim Henson's lovely world of puppets, you should steer clear of this game. Start running in the opposite direction. Go watch the movie, watch the show on Netflix."

Bright Memory (Jonas Mäki) - 4/10 - "It took me about 30-40 minutes to play through this, and I really would not have wanted more of this when so much other fun awaits me this fall."

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass (Kieran Harris) - 4/10 - "Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is perhaps the largest misstep that the series has taken to date and I would only recommend it to the most hardcore of fans."

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Jonas Mäki) - 4/10 - "It is possible to have fun for very short moments with the right company in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, but as soon as those playing realise that there really is no finesse to the action, it results in frantic button-mashing and little more."

Daymare: 1998 (Roy Woodhouse) - 4/10 - "With its brutal difficulty, annoying inventory system, constant glitches, bad animations, and dreadful voice acting glossing over any of its positive aspects, Daymare: 1998 is probably one to avoid."

Table Manners (Kieran Harris) - 4/10 - "With its persistent bugs and frustrating controls, the chaotic tableside antics of Table Manners failed to keep us hooked for more than a handful of dates."