Here are the winners of Gamereactor's big Halo infinite tournament

Yesterday, we livestreamed the culmination of Gamereactor's big Halo Infinite tournament, where the last four teams from the qualification rounds met.

After some intense semi-finals, HuffelPuffel ended up being defeated by Sweden's Bullseye who took third place, while the match between the pan-Nordic Urbans Farsan and Robins Rubiner ended with a victory for Urbans Farsan, after a brutal struggle for supremacy on both sides.

The large prize pool consisted of a parade of high quality prizes, with third place winning Viper Ultimate gaming mice, and second place winning the acclaimed BlackShark V2 Pro headset. The grand winners on the other hand, have walked away with Razer's entire range of Halo gear, including a Kaira Pro headset, a Deathadder V2 mouse, a Blackwidow V3 keyboard and the Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat - and on top of that, the Halo Infinite Edition Elite Series 2 Xbox Controller.

You can of course re-watch the livestream right below.