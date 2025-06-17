English
Pokémon Go

Here are the winners from the 2025 Pokémon North America International Championships

Victors have been crowned for The Trading Card Game, Unite, Go, and more.

HQ

Just recently, we reported on the schedule for the Pokémon North America International Championships, an event that brought together some of the best players from around the world for action across Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon The Trading Card Game. Now, this event has reached its conclusion meaning we have plenty of victors to report on.

In total, there were eight champions crowned, three for Scarlet/Violet, three for The Trading Card Game, and then one each for Go and Unite. The reason why there are so many champions is because for the former two events there were Junior, Senior, and Masters Division tournaments hosted. With this being the case, here are the winners.


  • Video Game Junior Division: Joaquin Roquett

  • Video Game Senior Division: Isaac Moreira

  • Video Game Masters Division: Federico Camporesi

  • Trading Card Game Junior Division: Annabelle Oono

  • Trading Card Game Senior Division: Gabriel Fernandez

  • Trading Card Game Masters Division: Isaiah Bradner

  • Pokémon GO: Payden "ItsAXN" Bingham

  • Pokémon UNITE: Luminosity

As for what's next for these competitors, the World Championships are planned for Anaheim, California this August.

