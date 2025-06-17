Here are the winners from the 2025 Pokémon North America International Championships

HQ

Just recently, we reported on the schedule for the Pokémon North America International Championships, an event that brought together some of the best players from around the world for action across Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon The Trading Card Game. Now, this event has reached its conclusion meaning we have plenty of victors to report on.

In total, there were eight champions crowned, three for Scarlet/Violet, three for The Trading Card Game, and then one each for Go and Unite. The reason why there are so many champions is because for the former two events there were Junior, Senior, and Masters Division tournaments hosted. With this being the case, here are the winners.



Video Game Junior Division: Joaquin Roquett



Video Game Senior Division: Isaac Moreira



Video Game Masters Division: Federico Camporesi



Trading Card Game Junior Division: Annabelle Oono



Trading Card Game Senior Division: Gabriel Fernandez



Trading Card Game Masters Division: Isaiah Bradner



Pokémon GO: Payden "ItsAXN" Bingham



Pokémon UNITE: Luminosity



As for what's next for these competitors, the World Championships are planned for Anaheim, California this August.