Here are the winners from the 2021 D.I.C.E. Awards

The 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards took place yesterday and it was Hades that was the event's big winner, as it was able to take home five different awards. The acclaimed roguelike was able to take home the coveted Game of the Year award along with Action Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game.
Along with Hades, The Last of Us: Part Two and Ghost of Tsushima also scooped up many different awards. Ghost of Tsushima ended up besting The Last of Us: Part Two for Adventure Game of the Year, and The Last of Us: Part Two came out on top in the Outstanding Achievement in Story category.
You can take a look at the full list of winners in each category below:
Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades - WINNER
The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades - WINNER
Half-Life: Alyx
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades - WINNER
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us Part II
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Action Game of the Year
Doom Eternal
Hades - WINNER
Half-Life: Alyx
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ghost of Tsushima - WINNER
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - WINNER
Astro's Playroom
Dreams
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
EA Sports UFC 4
Granblue Fantasy Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - WINNER
Them's Fightin' Herds
Racing Game of the Year
Dirt 5
F1 2020
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - WINNER
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy VII Remake - WINNER
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
EA Sports FIFA 21
MLB The Show 20
NBA 2K21
PGA Tour 2K21
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - WINNER
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Crusader Kings III
Desperados III
Microsoft Flight Simulator - WINNER
Monster Train
Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Down the Rabbit Hole
Half-Life: Alyx - WINNER
Paper Beast
The Room VR: Dark Matter
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Mobile Game of the Year
HoloVista
Legends of Runeterra - WINNER
Little Orpheus
Song of Bloom
South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - WINNER
Ghost of Tsushima
Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Final Fantasy VII Remake
The Last of Us Part II - WINNER
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima - WINNER
Hades
The Last of Us Part II
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Eivor, Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Zagreus, Hades
Abby, The Last of Us Part II
Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
Miles, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - WINNER
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Carrion
Ghost of Tsushima - WINNER
Little Orpheus
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Dreams
Ghost of Tsushima - WINNER
The Last of Us Part II
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II - WINNER
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Dreams - WINNER
Ghost of Tsushima
The Last of Us Part II
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Half-Life: Alyx - WINNER
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Museum of Other Realities
Paper Beast
Tempest
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Coffee Talk
Hades - WINNER
If Found...
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Noita
