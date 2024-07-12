Here are the very first Palworld plushies

HQ

When it was revealed recently that Pocketpair had signed an agreement with Sony Music for merchandising purposes, it was pretty clear that this would soon lead to plushies and the likes debuting and based on the monster-catching simulator Palworld. We've already been given our first look at these plushies.

Palworld has revealed that it is selling plushie versions of the Cattiva, Depresso, and Chillet pals. Each are retailing for $26.99 and stand around 30 cm in height, 18 cm in width, and 15 cm in depth.

The plushies are available via Palworld's US store, but shipping is available to the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. There's no word on shipping elsewhere, meaning European fans might have to wait until they are able to snag one of these plushies.

