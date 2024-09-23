Here are the Valorant Champions Tour Ascension EMEA, NA, and China champions

HQ

The 2024 Valorant Champions Tour season is pretty much over. While the main proceedings concluded with the Champions event, the Challengers Ascension tournaments have been underway as of late to determine which teams will be promoted to the main series for the 2025 season. While we're still waiting for the Pacific region to conclude their tournament later this week, the EMEA, North America, and China regions wrapped their events over the weekend.

For the EMEA division, it was Apeks that came out on top and secured the promotion spot. For the NA region, 2Game Esports earned the spot, and for the China region the spot fell to XLG Esports. Each team also walked away with around $35,000 in prize money for their efforts.

With this in mind, the rest of the Challengers teams will return to the scene in 2025 and attempt to net a spot in the big leagues for the 2026 season.