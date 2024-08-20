Here are the UK's richest gamers and creators in 2024

HQ

Every year, the UK's The Sunday Times publishes a list of the most valuable people in the gaming industry. That's a bit of a broad term as it includes industry money men, actual developers and IP holders, and also streamers.

The list is topped by Russian-born brothers, Igor and Dmitry Bukhman, who founded Playrix, which has a string of successful mobile games such as Township, Fishdom and Homescapes with a combined value of £12.5 billion.

AAA developers include Sam and Dan Houser (Rockstar) in fourth place with a value of £350 million, and No Man's Sky developer Sean Murray has also been placed further down the list with £94 million.

King co-founder and former CEO Riccardo Zacconi sits at £410 million, and there's also Rebellion founders Chris and Jason Kingsley with £120 million.

You can see the full list by clicking the link in the top paragraph.