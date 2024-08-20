English
news

Here are the UK's richest gamers and creators in 2024

Sean Murray and Vampire Survivos creator Luca Galante are new additions to the list.

Every year, the UK's The Sunday Times publishes a list of the most valuable people in the gaming industry. That's a bit of a broad term as it includes industry money men, actual developers and IP holders, and also streamers.

The list is topped by Russian-born brothers, Igor and Dmitry Bukhman, who founded Playrix, which has a string of successful mobile games such as Township, Fishdom and Homescapes with a combined value of £12.5 billion.

AAA developers include Sam and Dan Houser (Rockstar) in fourth place with a value of £350 million, and No Man's Sky developer Sean Murray has also been placed further down the list with £94 million.

King co-founder and former CEO Riccardo Zacconi sits at £410 million, and there's also Rebellion founders Chris and Jason Kingsley with £120 million.

You can see the full list by clicking the link in the top paragraph.

