Here are the tracks included in Fuser's VIP Edition

You're watching Advertisements

Fuser, the latest rhythm game from Harmonix, is set to release next month, and we've now been given details on which tracks will arrive within the VIP Edition. The VIP Edition will feature 125 total tracks and this includes 100 base game songs and the first 25 DLC songs. Those without the VIP Edition can download the DLC tracks, but these will cost $1.99 each.

You can view the full list of DLC tracks below:



21 Savage "a lot"



Afrojack ft. Eva Simons "Take Over Control"



Alanis Morissette "Ironic"



Amerie "1 Thing"



Ava Max "Kings & Queens"



Bananarama "Venus"



The Cranberries "Linger"



DJ Snake, J. Balvin & Tyga "Loco Contigo"



Echo & The Bunnymen "Lips Like Sugar"



Erasure "A Little Respect"



Evanescence "Bring Me To Life"



Fetty Wap "Trap Queen"



French Montana ft. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"



Glen Campbell "Gentle On My Mind"



Ini Kamoze "Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix)"



Justin Timberlake "Rock Your Body"



Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina "What Ifs"



Kelly Clarkson "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)"



Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"



Nicki Minaj "Starships"



Sean Paul "Get Busy"



Soulja Boy Tell 'Em "Crank That (Soulja Boy)"



Tone-Loc "Funky Cold Medina"



Topic with A7S "Breaking Me"



Usher ft. Pitbull "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love"



Fuser is set to launch on Nintendo Switch PC, PS4, and, Xbox One on November 10. You can read our preview of the game here.