Here are the top ten trending videos on YouTube in the UK in 2021

HQ

YouTube has revealed a list of the top ten trending videos in the UK over the course of 2021, a list which highlights and looks at just some of the top videos the British people have digested over the past 12 months.

The full list starts with Sidemen Tinder in Real Life 3 as the top trending video, and then continues with Mr Beast, Prince Harry, Piers Morgan, Minecraft, Manchester United, and the late and iconic comedian Sean Lock all being featured in various videos. The full list is as follows:

1. Sidemen Tinder in Real Life 3

2. I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive

3. An Afternoon with Prince Harry & James Corden

4. Piers and Alex Clash Over Prince Harry and Meghan's Accusations of Racism l Good Morning Britain

5. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters

6. Man Utd v Villareal (2-1) l Cristiano Ronaldo wins it in 'Ole Time!' l Champions League Highlights

7. I PRANKED The News

8. Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested)

9. A Tribute To Sean Lock

10. The KSI Interview - IMPAULSIVE EP. 283

You can find the full trending list with links to each video here.