Here are the top 30 rated players in NHL 23

It's a bit of a tradition whenever EA Sports releases a new sports game to gawk over the player ratings, and to see just who the developer regards as the best athletes in each yearly instalment. We do so with FIFA, F1, Madden NFL, and now it's time for NHL 23 to get its time in the spotlight, as we can now reveal who the 30 best players in the game are.

Top 1-10:





Connor McDavid - Edmonton Oilers - 95



Auston Matthews - Toronto Maple Leafs - 94



Nathan MacKinnon - Colorado Avalanche - 94



Cale Makar - Colorado Avalanche - 94



Andrei Vasilevskiy - Tampa Bay Lightning - 94



Leon Draisitl - Edmonton Oilers - 93



Roman Josi - Nashville Predators - 93



Sidney Crosby - Pittsburgh Penguins - 93



Patrick Kane - Chicago Blackhawks - 93



Victor Hedman - Tampa Bay Lightning - 93



Top 11-20:





Igor Shesterkin - New York Rangers - 92



Aleksander Barkov - Florida Panthers - 92



Jonathan Huberdeau - Calgary Flames - 92



Artemi Panarin - New York Rangers - 92



Nikita Kucherov - Tampa Bay Lightning - 92



Alex Ovechkin - Washington Capitals - 92



Kirill Kaprizov - Minnesota Wild - 91



David Pastrnak - Boston Bruins - 91



Brad Marchand - Boston Bruins - 91



Mikko Rantanen - Colorado Avalanche - 91



Top 21-30:





Adam Fox - New York Rangers - 90



Matthew Tkachuk - Florida Panthers - 90



Johnny Gaudreau - Columbus Blue Jackets - 90



Mitchell Marner - Toronto Maple Leafs - 90



Steven Stamkos - Tampa Bay Lightning - 90



Jacob Markstrom - Calgary Flames - 90



Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg Jets - 90



John Gibson - Anaheim Ducks - 90



Kyle Connor - Winnipeg Jets - 90



John Carlson - Washington Capitals - 90



Does your favourite player make the cut, and if so, who are they?