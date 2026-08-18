Here are the top 27 male and female players in EA Sports FC 27

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While EA has yet to confirm the full slate of player ratings for EA Sports FC 27, with launch getting closer by the day and set for September 25, now the best-rated male and female players have been revealed. In total, 27 players from each category has been confirmed, and as one would expect, these are some of the biggest and most iconic names in modern football.

As for the full list and the rating of each player, you can see this information below.

Top men's EA Sports FC 27 players:



Kylian Mbappe - 91

Erling Haaland - 91

Rodri - 90

Ousmane Dembele - 90

Vitinha - 90

Harry Kane - 90

Michael Olise - 90

Pedri - 90

Lamine Yamal - 90

Thibaut Courtois - 90

Jude Bellingham - 90

Gabriel - 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 89

Bruno Fernandes - 89

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 89

Nuno Mendes - 89

Willian Pacho - 89

Lionel Messi - 89

Vinicius Junior - 89

Jan Oblak - 88

Declan Rice - 88

William Saliba - 88

Virgil Van Dijk - 88

Achraf Hakimi - 88

Joao Neves - 88

Joshua Kimmich - 88

Luis Diaz - 88



Top women's EA Sports FC 27 players: