Here are the top 23 players in FIFA 23

HQ

EA has started to lift the curtain on player ratings in the upcoming FIFA 23, and has begun this effort by revealing the "Top 23" players in the game.

As it stands, there are five individuals with a 91 rating, with those being Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Kevin De Bruyne, and Lionel Messi. Following this, there are five with a rating of 90, and they are Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thibaut Courtois, and Manuel Neuer.

There are then ten with a rating of 89, including, Neymar Jr, Heung Min Son, Sadio Mané, Joshua Kimmich, Casemiro, Alisson, Harry Kane, Ederson, N'Golo Kanté, and Jan Oblak. To round out the top 23, there are three with 88 ratings: Erling Haaland, Toni Kroos, and Marquinhos.

No doubt more player ratings are on the horizon, and you can check out the full rating database here.