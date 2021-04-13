LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Demon Skin
 See in hd icon
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter Rise

Here are the top 15 most downloaded Switch games in Europe Nintendo e-Shop in March

Unsurprisingly, Monster Hunter Rise ended out coming on top.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Nintendo has shared some interesting information with us, by detailing the top 15 most downloaded games in Europe's Nintendo eShop this March. The most popular one unsurprisingly is Monster Hunter Rise, the action game launched late last month but it had sold 4 million copies in its first 3 days on the market, and now the game has already surpassed the 5 million units mark.

Following after the latest MH title, we can see that the highly acclaimed indie Among Us is still going strong, and the third place is taken by Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

You can check the full list below, the statistics come from the eShop so no physical sales are included.


  1. Monster Hunter Rise

  2. Among Us

  3. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

  4. Minecraft

  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  6. Stardew Valley

  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  8. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

  9. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

  10. Hades

  11. Pokémon Sword

  12. Super Mario Party

  13. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition

  14. Harvest Moon: One World

  15. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild


Monster Hunter Rise

Thanks, Nintendoeverything.

Related texts

Monster Hunter RiseScore

Monster Hunter Rise
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Following the success of Monster Hunter World, the iconic series is heading back to the Nintendo Switch.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy