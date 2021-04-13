Here are the top 15 most downloaded Switch games in Europe Nintendo e-Shop in March

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo has shared some interesting information with us, by detailing the top 15 most downloaded games in Europe's Nintendo eShop this March. The most popular one unsurprisingly is Monster Hunter Rise, the action game launched late last month but it had sold 4 million copies in its first 3 days on the market, and now the game has already surpassed the 5 million units mark.

Following after the latest MH title, we can see that the highly acclaimed indie Among Us is still going strong, and the third place is taken by Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

You can check the full list below, the statistics come from the eShop so no physical sales are included.



Monster Hunter Rise

Among Us

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Minecraft

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Stardew Valley

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Hades

Pokémon Sword

Super Mario Party

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition

Harvest Moon: One World

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild





Thanks, Nintendoeverything.