Here are the ten most googled games of 2025

The year is rapidly coming to an end, which of course means lists of all kinds. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed which third-party title attracted the most Game Pass subscribers during the year, and now Google is taking the opportunity to tell us which games we searched for in 2025.

It turns out that Sweden has had a really good year, with four of the ten most Googled games coming from the Nordic country, including the top two spots on the list:



Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Strands

Split Fiction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Path of Exile 2

Grand Theft Auto VI

Pokémon Legends Z-A

Minecraft

Roblox



Considering how the year has unfolded, this list seems fairly predictable, although we might have expected all the talk, speculation, and delays surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI to land it at least in the top 5. What do you think? Does the list look pretty much as you expected?