Here are the ten most googled games of 2020

We've all done it: Googled popular games in search for whatever kind of information. But, which games were the most googled during 2020? This data has now been revealed by Games Industry (alongside a ton of other information), and it turns out it isn't necessarily the most played or most bought games that people search for the most.

Check out the top 10 below:

10. Dragon Quest Walk

9. Call of Duty: Warzone

8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

7. FIFA 21

6. Ghost of Tsushima

5. The Last of Us: Part II

4. Genshin Impact

3. Valorant

2. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

1. Among Us