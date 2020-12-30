Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news

Here are the ten most googled games of 2020

They might not all be what you'd expect.

We've all done it: Googled popular games in search for whatever kind of information. But, which games were the most googled during 2020? This data has now been revealed by Games Industry (alongside a ton of other information), and it turns out it isn't necessarily the most played or most bought games that people search for the most.

Check out the top 10 below:

10. Dragon Quest Walk
9. Call of Duty: Warzone
8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
7. FIFA 21
6. Ghost of Tsushima
5. The Last of Us: Part II
4. Genshin Impact
3. Valorant
2. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
1. Among Us

