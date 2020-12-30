Here are the ten most googled games of 2020

We've all done it: Googled popular games in search for whatever kind of information. But, which games were the most googled during 2020? This data has now been revealed by Games Industry (alongside a ton of other information), and it turns out it isn't necessarily the most played or most bought games that people search for the most.
Check out the top 10 below:
10. Dragon Quest Walk
9. Call of Duty: Warzone
8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
7. FIFA 21
6. Ghost of Tsushima
5. The Last of Us: Part II
4. Genshin Impact
3. Valorant
2. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
1. Among Us
