Here are the ten best selling Nintendo titles on Switch

Recently Nintendo presented their results for the quarter January - March, which we reported about. In the report, we also got updated numbers on their game sales, which is mighty impressive.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still a beast and continue to perform incredibly well, surely boosted by the new tracks being released for the game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons seems to have slowed down by some extent, but is closing in on 40 million sold copies, which is pretty darn outstanding. Check the results out below:
Is there anything in this chart that really stands out for you?