Here are the ten best selling Nintendo titles on Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe takes the top spot.

Recently Nintendo presented their results for the quarter January - March, which we reported about. In the report, we also got updated numbers on their game sales, which is mighty impressive.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still a beast and continue to perform incredibly well, surely boosted by the new tracks being released for the game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons seems to have slowed down by some extent, but is closing in on 40 million sold copies, which is pretty darn outstanding. Check the results out below:


  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 45.33 million

  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 38.64 million

  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 28.17 million

  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 26.55 million

  5. Pokémon Sword/Shield - 24.27 million

  6. Super Mario Odyssey - 23.50 million

  7. Super Mario Party - 17.78 million

  8. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl - 14.65 million

  9. Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu/Let's Go Eevee - 14.53 million

  10. Ring Fit Adventure - 14.09 million

Is there anything in this chart that really stands out for you?

