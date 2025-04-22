Here are the teams competing in the PUBG Nations Cup 2025

HQ

It turns out PUBG: Battleground's appearance at the Esports World Cup in the summer won't be the only major tournament planned for the game during that season. It has now been affirmed that the Nations Cup will be returning soon, sometime in late July and with the action being held at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

With that getting closer, the 24 countries that will be presenting a team have been announced, meaning we know the various nations that will be represented in this year's event.

Following South Korea winning last year's event and now being the defending champion, the 23 other nations are as follows:



Argentina



Australia



Brazil



Canada



China



Chinese Taipei



Denmark



France



Germany



India



Indonesia



Japan



Malaysia



Norway



Philippines



Poland



Spain



Sweden



Thailand



Turkiye



United Kingdom



United States of America



Vietnam



With the action happening over a three-day period, while we are still awaiting confirmation, a reasonable guess is that the Nations Cup will happen between July 25-27.