Here are the Stranger Things episodes you should see ahead of Season 5

Today marks the premiere of the first two episodes of Stranger Things' fifth highly anticipated season. Each episode is comparable to a feature film, making it Netflix's most expensive production to date. However, considering that it has been over three years since season four premiered, it may be challenging to recall all the important details.

Fortunately, you don't have to plow through all the old seasons again, because the creators of Stranger Things, the Ross and Matt Duffer brothers, have come to our rescue. They've told The Hollywood Reporter which four episodes you should watch to be fully prepared for the guaranteed epic finale.

The four episodes you should rewatch before season five:



Season 2: Episode 4 - Will the Wise



Season 2: Episode 6 - The Spy



Season 4: Episode 7 - The Massacre at Hawkins Lab



Season 4: Episode 9 - The Piggyback



Matt Duffer explains his reasoning as follows:

"Season two is when we really started to build out the mythology and started to dive into everything, and how this was going to be an ongoing [series]. That's where we started to really plant the seeds for the mythology, and I think probably that's why that is as relevant as it is. Season four is also highly relevant — 'Massacre at Hawkins Lab' is a good one."

So with that said, just get started on your homework, and you'll get even more out of the first two episodes. The rest of the season will be released on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.