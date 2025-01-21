Here are the Six Invitational 2025 groups

HQ

It's almost time for the biggest and most exciting event in the competitive Rainbow Six: Siege calendar to take place as the annual Six Invitational tournament will be starting on February 3. The major event will see 20 of the best teams from around the world in attendance and looking to secure not just a portion of the $3 million prize pool but also the honour of lifting the illustrious trophy.

With this major tournament almost here, the four groups for the event have been revealed. To see which one your favourite teams falls into, check them all out below:

Group A:



G2 Esports



M80



Team Joel



Team Liquid



Unwanted



Group B:



CAG Osaka



FaZe Clan



Furia Esports



Shopify Rebellion



Team Secret



Group C:



DarkZero



PSG Talon



RazaH Company Academy



Team BDS



Team Falcons



Group D:



Oxygen Esports



SCARZ



Spacestation Gaming



Virtus.pro



w7m esports



Will you be tuning into the Six Invitational 2025?