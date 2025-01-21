English
Gamereactor
esports
Rainbow Six: Siege

Here are the Six Invitational 2025 groups

The 20 attending teams have been locked in.

HQ

It's almost time for the biggest and most exciting event in the competitive Rainbow Six: Siege calendar to take place as the annual Six Invitational tournament will be starting on February 3. The major event will see 20 of the best teams from around the world in attendance and looking to secure not just a portion of the $3 million prize pool but also the honour of lifting the illustrious trophy.

With this major tournament almost here, the four groups for the event have been revealed. To see which one your favourite teams falls into, check them all out below:

Group A:



  • G2 Esports

  • M80

  • Team Joel

  • Team Liquid

  • Unwanted

Group B:



  • CAG Osaka

  • FaZe Clan

  • Furia Esports

  • Shopify Rebellion

  • Team Secret

Group C:



  • DarkZero

  • PSG Talon

  • RazaH Company Academy

  • Team BDS

  • Team Falcons

Group D:



  • Oxygen Esports

  • SCARZ

  • Spacestation Gaming

  • Virtus.pro

  • w7m esports

Will you be tuning into the Six Invitational 2025?

Rainbow Six: Siege

