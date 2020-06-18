Cookies

Star Wars: Squadrons

Here are the revealed squadrons from Star Wars: Squadrons

Here are the squadrons that have been revealed to join the roster of Star Wars: Squadrons.

Yesterday, Star Wars: Squadrons was announced, a game dedicated to Star Wars space battles where you'll get to play as both New Republic and Galactic Empire after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. But what ships will we be able to fly in the game? No less than eight squadrons have been revealed so far, four from each side:

New Republic


  • A-Wing
    • - Extremely fast, but notoriously hard to manoeuvre and lacks astromech droid
  • U-Wing
    • - Mainly a troop transporter, known from Rogue One, but also used in battles
  • X-Wing
    • - The most iconic Star Wars squadron of them all
  • Y-Wing
    • - Bomber squadron known to actually be quite agile

Galactic Empire


  • Tie Bomber
    • - Bomber squadron with enormous destructive power
  • Tie Fighter
    • - The classic Star Wars cannon fodder, that is actually la really lethal tool
  • Tie Interceptor
    • - Super fast and better armored Tie with superior maneuverability
  • Tie Reaper
    • - Mainly a troop transporter, known from Rogue One, but also used in battles

Hopefully, there will be even more additions to Star Wars: Squadrons, as we cannot be the only ones who are dreaming about piloting a Tie Defender or even a Tie Phantom...

