Here are the revealed squadrons from Star Wars: Squadrons

Here are the squadrons that have been revealed to join the roster of Star Wars: Squadrons.
Yesterday, Star Wars: Squadrons was announced, a game dedicated to Star Wars space battles where you'll get to play as both New Republic and Galactic Empire after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. But what ships will we be able to fly in the game? No less than eight squadrons have been revealed so far, four from each side:
New Republic
A-Wing
- Extremely fast, but notoriously hard to manoeuvre and lacks astromech droid
U-Wing
- Mainly a troop transporter, known from Rogue One, but also used in battles
X-Wing
- The most iconic Star Wars squadron of them all
Y-Wing
- Bomber squadron known to actually be quite agile
Galactic Empire
Tie Bomber
- Bomber squadron with enormous destructive power
Tie Fighter
- The classic Star Wars cannon fodder, that is actually la really lethal tool
Tie Interceptor
- Super fast and better armored Tie with superior maneuverability
Tie Reaper
- Mainly a troop transporter, known from Rogue One, but also used in battles
Hopefully, there will be even more additions to Star Wars: Squadrons, as we cannot be the only ones who are dreaming about piloting a Tie Defender or even a Tie Phantom...