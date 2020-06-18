Here are the revealed squadrons from Star Wars: Squadrons

Yesterday, Star Wars: Squadrons was announced, a game dedicated to Star Wars space battles where you'll get to play as both New Republic and Galactic Empire after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. But what ships will we be able to fly in the game? No less than eight squadrons have been revealed so far, four from each side:

New Republic

A-Wing

- Extremely fast, but notoriously hard to manoeuvre and lacks astromech droid

U-Wing

- Mainly a troop transporter, known from Rogue One, but also used in battles

X-Wing

- The most iconic Star Wars squadron of them all

Y-Wing - Bomber squadron known to actually be quite agile



Galactic Empire



Tie Bomber

- Bomber squadron with enormous destructive power

Tie Fighter

- The classic Star Wars cannon fodder, that is actually la really lethal tool

Tie Interceptor

- Super fast and better armored Tie with superior maneuverability

Tie Reaper - Mainly a troop transporter, known from Rogue One, but also used in battles



Hopefully, there will be even more additions to Star Wars: Squadrons, as we cannot be the only ones who are dreaming about piloting a Tie Defender or even a Tie Phantom...