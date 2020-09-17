Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Here are the retail boxes for PlayStation 5

Boxmania continues with a look at the new PS5 packaging.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Recently, we've been able to share images of the retail boxes for both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. As Sony finally revealed the PlayStation 5 launch date (November 19 in Europe) yesterday, they also showed the retail boxes for the consoles.

As you can see, they have chosen different colors for the standard edition versus the digital one. Which one do you think looks best, and will you get a black or a white one?

Here are the retail boxes for PlayStation 5Here are the retail boxes for PlayStation 5


Loading next content