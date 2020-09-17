Here are the retail boxes for PlayStation 5

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, we've been able to share images of the retail boxes for both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. As Sony finally revealed the PlayStation 5 launch date (November 19 in Europe) yesterday, they also showed the retail boxes for the consoles.

As you can see, they have chosen different colors for the standard edition versus the digital one. Which one do you think looks best, and will you get a black or a white one?