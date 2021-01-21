Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Medium

Here are the recommended specs you'll need to run The Medium on PC

Luckily, you won't require anything too powerful to run the game on Recommended.

Team Bloober has just rolled out a detailed list of system requirements for The Medium on PC. Now players who are looking experience its terrors when it launches next week will know whether their rig is truly up to the task.

With the game rendering two separate worlds on the screen at the same time (the spirit world and the real world), we thought that it would be pretty taxing, but it appears you won't need anything too beefy if you're looking to run the game on Recommended. For this setting, it's advised that you have 16GB RAM and an Intel Core i5-9600 (or equivalent).

You can check out the full list of PC requirements below:

The Medium

