Here are the PUBG Mobile World Cup groups

One of the largest and biggest tournaments that is set to be featured at the ongoing Esports World Cup is the PUBG Mobile World Cup, a tournament that sees organisations and teams from around the world competing for a slice of a $3 million prize pool. With the event starting on Friday and running all the way until July 28, we now have the confirmed groups.

The 24 attending teams have each been split into three groups, these being Red, Green, and Yellow. As for which team is in each group, you can see a summary below and in the graphic below too. Following this week's action, the 24 group teams will be cut down to 16 survival stage teams and eight teams that earn straight qualification to the main tournament set between July 26 and 28.

Group Red:



Brute Force



Tianba



4Merical Vibes



Reject



Dplus



D'Xavier



Beşiktaş Black



Yoodo Alliance



Group Green:



Team Liquid



Team Harame Bro



Vampire Esports



Tong Jia Bao Esports



Falcons Force



MadBulls



IHC Esports



Talon Esports



Group Yellow: