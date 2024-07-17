English
PUBG Mobile

Here are the PUBG Mobile World Cup groups

The tournament will be held at the Esports World Cup starting this week.

HQ

One of the largest and biggest tournaments that is set to be featured at the ongoing Esports World Cup is the PUBG Mobile World Cup, a tournament that sees organisations and teams from around the world competing for a slice of a $3 million prize pool. With the event starting on Friday and running all the way until July 28, we now have the confirmed groups.

The 24 attending teams have each been split into three groups, these being Red, Green, and Yellow. As for which team is in each group, you can see a summary below and in the graphic below too. Following this week's action, the 24 group teams will be cut down to 16 survival stage teams and eight teams that earn straight qualification to the main tournament set between July 26 and 28.

Group Red:



  • Brute Force

  • Tianba

  • 4Merical Vibes

  • Reject

  • Dplus

  • D'Xavier

  • Beşiktaş Black

  • Yoodo Alliance

Group Green:



  • Team Liquid

  • Team Harame Bro

  • Vampire Esports

  • Tong Jia Bao Esports

  • Falcons Force

  • MadBulls

  • IHC Esports

  • Talon Esports

Group Yellow:



  • Boom Esports

  • CAG Osaka

  • DRX

  • IW NRX

  • Alpha7 Esports

  • iNCO Gaming

  • Monkey Makers

  • POWR eSports

PUBG Mobile

REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

"Besides minor issues, PUBG Mobile takes the successful formula of the original PC version and moves it successfully to mobile devices."



