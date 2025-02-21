English
PUBG: Battlegrounds

Here are the PUBG Esports 2025 global partner teams

10 organisations made the cut for this coming season.

As the PUBG: Battlegrounds competitive scene ramps back up, Krafton has now announced the 10 organisations that have been selected and will be regarded as partner teams for the 2025 season. The teams will get a slate of bonuses, including invitations to major events and also cosmetics that provide a way of earning even more revenue by being a well-known force in the competitive world. With this in mind, the 10 teams are as follows.


  • DN Freecs

  • Earena

  • Four Angry Men

  • Gen.G

  • Natus Vincere

  • Petrichor Road

  • Team Falcons

  • The Expendables

  • Twisted Minds

  • 17Gaming

As for why these teams were selected, all that Krafton has stated was that "the competition was fierce" and that "the margins were razor-thin."

PUBG: Battlegrounds

