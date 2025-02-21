Here are the PUBG Esports 2025 global partner teams

HQ

As the PUBG: Battlegrounds competitive scene ramps back up, Krafton has now announced the 10 organisations that have been selected and will be regarded as partner teams for the 2025 season. The teams will get a slate of bonuses, including invitations to major events and also cosmetics that provide a way of earning even more revenue by being a well-known force in the competitive world. With this in mind, the 10 teams are as follows.



DN Freecs



Earena



Four Angry Men



Gen.G



Natus Vincere



Petrichor Road



Team Falcons



The Expendables



Twisted Minds



17Gaming



As for why these teams were selected, all that Krafton has stated was that "the competition was fierce" and that "the margins were razor-thin."