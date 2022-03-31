Here are the PlayStation Plus titles for April

HQ

Yesterday, Microsoft announced a new round of four titles included with Games with Gold, and today it's was Sony's turn to do the very same thing for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Here are the games coming on April 5:



Hood: Outlaws & Legends



Slay the Spire



SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated



Sony also reveals that Persona 5 will be removed from the PlayStation Plus Collection on May 11, a selection of games that is included for PlayStation 5 owners with a PlayStation Plus subscription. Make sure to claim the title before that date if you wish to keep it.

We'd also like to remind you that Sony is changing PlayStation Plus into a three tier system, something that was announced earlier this week. Head over to this link to read more about this and what it means for you.