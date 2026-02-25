Here are the PC specs for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

HQ

Back at the most recent State of Play (the immense showcase that featured no sign of Marvel's Wolverine with Sony instead favouring to share major news about the game in a tweet...), Kojima Productions appeared quite early on to reveal that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach would soon be losing its PS5 complete exclusivity.

A PC version of the acclaimed title was announced and with launch relatively close on March 19, you might be wondering just what kind of PC system you'll need to run this rather striking video game?

If so, we have some good news to share, as the PC specs for DS2 have been revealed and they are actually quite accessible, which should delight the many who don't want to purchase new and improved PC components amidst the recent skyrocketing prices.

You can see the full specs in the graphic below, but it's also worth noting that the PC edition will offer the Pico technology (Progressive Image Compositor) that was made by Guerrilla for the Decima engine the game runs on and that is the same upscaling technology that is used in the PS5 edition of the title. Likewise, DS2 on PC will offer ultrawide aspect ratios, support for DLSS 4, FSR 4, and XESS 2, and will bring the PlayStation logo Porter gear that also debuts in the PS5 edition via an update on the same day that the PC version launches in March.

Will you be playing Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on PC next month?