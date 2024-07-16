Here are the participating teams at the Esports World Cup PUBG: Battlegrounds tournament

HQ

One of the final tournaments that will be hosted at the Esports World Cup this summer is a PUBG: Battlegrounds event where $2 million will be on offer. This event will kick off on August 21 with the first day of group action, and will then run until August 25 when a winner is affirmed. With that mind, we now know the 24 teams who will be in attendance at the event.

It should be noted that all 24 teams will be competing in the groups phase, but only 16 will advance to the playoffs. Eight will be eliminated and out of the running for the tournament win. As for who will be looking to secure one of those 16 slots, the full partaking team list can be seen below.



Twisted Minds



Cerberus Esports



eArena



Natus Vincere



Petrichor Road



Soniqs



Virtus.pro



NewHappy



FaZe Clan



BetBoom Team



Gaimin Gladiators



T1



Freecs



Danawa e-sports



Daytrade Gaming



The Expendables



All Gamers Global



Valee Thai Esports



Team Falcons



TSM



Luna Galaxy



17 Gaming



Four Angry Men



Tianba Esports



Will you be tuning into the Esports World Cup PUBG: Battlegrounds tournament?