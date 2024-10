HQ

Now that the various regional series have been completed, we know the exact teams that have qualified and will be competing in the PUBG Global Series 5 when it kicks off next week.

In total, 24 teams will be present, and as for who those teams are and which groups they are being seeded into, you can see that in full detail below.

Group A:



Twisted Minds



Cerberus Esports



Four Angry Men



NewHappy



Acend



TDT Esports



Freecs



Luna Galaxy



Group B:



Natus Vincere



Gen.G Esports



Soniqs



Tianba



Eternal Fire



FW Esports



GNL Esports



Team Falcons



Group C:



FaZe Clan



Petrichor Road



Daytrade Gaming



17 Gaming



The Expendables



Theerathon Five



T1



TSM



The PGS5 will feature a $300,000 prize pool to be fought over and will run for a week, ending on October 27, 2024.