Here are the opening matches for the Rocket League Championship Series Birmingham Major

This weekend, or from tomorrow to be exact, fans of competitive Rocket League will be able to bask in and enjoy another major international tournament. This one will see the best teams and players heading to the UK city of Birmingham for a big event where 16 of the top teams compete for a slice of a $351,000 prize pool. With the action kicking off tomorrow, you can find the opening slate of matches below, as well as the format for the tournament.

Kicking things off, the full match slate for March 27 is as follows:



Furia vs. Helfie Chiefs at 2PM GMT / 4PM CET



FUT Esports vs. Geekay Esports at 2PM GMT / 4PM CET



NRG Esports vs. Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing at 3PM GMT / 4PM CET



Wildcard vs. Karmine Corp at 3PM GMT/ 4PM CET



Twisted Minds vs. Team Vitality at 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET



Team Secret vs. Team Falcons at 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET



Complexity Gaming vs. Dignitas at 5PM GMT/ 6PM CET



The Ultimates vs. Luminosity at 5PM GMT/ 6PM CET



As per the rest of the tournament, following these games will be another slate of Swiss Round action on March 28, before the qualified teams and the at-risk of elimination teams battle it out in the Lower and Upper Brackets on March 29, and all ahead of the quarter, semi, and grand final on Sunday, March 30.

As some of the attending teams aren't featured in the opening day matches, check out the full list of competing squads in the image below.