Here are the official Xbox Series X specs

Yesterday, we published a lengthy piece about what was shared on Xbox Wire regarding the upcoming console powerhouse, the Xbox Series X. In the lengthy article, Microsoft also shared the official specs for the console, which takes plenty of leaps forward for Microsoft in terms of console power. Take a look below or read our summary here.

CPU - 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU - 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size - 360.45 mm2

Process - 7nm Enhanced

Memory - 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus

Memory Bandwidth - 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage - 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput - 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage - 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage - USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive - 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target - 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS