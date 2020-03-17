Here are the official Xbox Series X specs

Yesterday, we published a lengthy piece about what was shared on Xbox Wire regarding the upcoming console powerhouse, the Xbox Series X. In the lengthy article, Microsoft also shared the official specs for the console, which takes plenty of leaps forward for Microsoft in terms of console power. Take a look below or read our summary here.
CPU - 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU
GPU - 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU
Die Size - 360.45 mm2
Process - 7nm Enhanced
Memory - 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus
Memory Bandwidth - 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s
Internal Storage - 1 TB Custom NVME SSD
I/O Throughput - 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)
Expandable Storage - 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)
External Storage - USB 3.2 External HDD Support
Optical Drive - 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive
Performance Target - 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS
