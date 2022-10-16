Here are the nominees for the first Scottish Games Awards

HQ

While you might not automatically think of Scotland for its booming game development industry, the country does have a variety of talented developers and studios that call it home. With this being the case, as the UK has the BAFTA Game Awards, Scotland is soon set to kick off its first-ever Scottish Games Awards, with the event taking place on October 27. With the event looming, here are the categories and nominees.

Art and Animation





Just Take Your Left (Mehrdad Rezaei)



Cloudpunk (ION LANDS)



Galaxy Fight Club (Interference Pattern)



Train Sim World 2: Island Line 2022 (Rivet Games)



Autonauts vs Piratebots (Denki)



Audio





SOLAS 128 (Amicable Animal)



Train Sim World 2: Island Line 2022 (Rivet Games)



A Bonnie Odyssey (Astrodreamer Studio)



Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (Blazing Griffin)



Autonauts vs Piratebots (Denki)



Best Educational Programme





Glasgow Caledonian University: 3D Art and Animation



University of the West of Scotland Games Development Programme



Robert Burns' Farm at Ellisland in Minecraft



Dundee & Angus College: HN Games Development



Glasgow School of Art: MSc Visualisation



Best Educator





Daisy Abbott



Dr Thomas Methven



Jane Draycott



Erin Hughes



Dr Lynn Love



Best Large-Budget Game





From the Depths (Brilliant Skies Ltd.)



Cloudpunk (ION LANDS)



Mystery Match Village (Outplay Entertainment Ltd)



Autonauts vs Piratebots (Denki)



Island Saver (Stormcloud)



Best Small-Budget Game





Temple of Snek (Aetheric Games)



The Black Iris (Jamie Ferguson)



SOLAS 128 (Amicable Animal)



The Baby in Yellow (Team Terrible)



Ultimate Supremacy (GameExplosion)



Creativity





SOLAS 128 (Amicable Animal)



Cloudpunk (ION LANDS)



Playhead (Lowtek Games)



Temple of Snek (Aetheric Games)



Strange Sickness (Common Profyt Games)



Diversity Champion





Joanne Lacey



Searra Dodds



Tanya Laird



Lauren Aitken



Charly Harbord



Lifetime Achievement





Colin Anderson



Tanya Laird



Stuart Martin



Dave Jones



Chris Sawyer



Stewart Gilray Award (Community Spirit)





Malath Abbas



Colin Macdonald



Colin Anderson



Dr Amanda Ford



Paddy Burns



Technical Achievement





Conquest.eth (Etherplay)



Monstrum 2 (Team Junkfish)



Ultimate Supremacy (GameExplosion)



A Bonnie Odyssey (Astrodreamer Studio)



From the Depths (Brilliant Skies Ltd.)



Tools and Technology





Dislectek



Murder Mystery Machine



Kythera AI



Zappaty



AdInMo



Anyone looking to attend the awards ceremony can register for a ticket right here. It will be held at the Malmaison Hotel in Dundee.