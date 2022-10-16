Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Here are the nominees for the first Scottish Games Awards
There are 12 categories, all of which celebrate talent from the country.
While you might not automatically think of Scotland for its booming game development industry, the country does have a variety of talented developers and studios that call it home. With this being the case, as the UK has the BAFTA Game Awards, Scotland is soon set to kick off its first-ever Scottish Games Awards, with the event taking place on October 27. With the event looming, here are the categories and nominees.
Art and Animation
Just Take Your Left (Mehrdad Rezaei)
Cloudpunk (ION LANDS)
Galaxy Fight Club (Interference Pattern)
Train Sim World 2: Island Line 2022 (Rivet Games)
Autonauts vs Piratebots (Denki)
Audio
SOLAS 128 (Amicable Animal)
Train Sim World 2: Island Line 2022 (Rivet Games)
A Bonnie Odyssey (Astrodreamer Studio)
Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (Blazing Griffin)
Autonauts vs Piratebots (Denki)
Best Educational Programme
Glasgow Caledonian University: 3D Art and Animation
University of the West of Scotland Games Development Programme
Robert Burns' Farm at Ellisland in Minecraft
Dundee & Angus College: HN Games Development
Glasgow School of Art: MSc Visualisation
Best Educator
Daisy Abbott
Dr Thomas Methven
Jane Draycott
Erin Hughes
Dr Lynn Love
Best Large-Budget Game
From the Depths (Brilliant Skies Ltd.)
Cloudpunk (ION LANDS)
Mystery Match Village (Outplay Entertainment Ltd)
Autonauts vs Piratebots (Denki)
Island Saver (Stormcloud)
Best Small-Budget Game
Temple of Snek (Aetheric Games)
The Black Iris (Jamie Ferguson)
SOLAS 128 (Amicable Animal)
The Baby in Yellow (Team Terrible)
Ultimate Supremacy (GameExplosion)
Creativity
SOLAS 128 (Amicable Animal)
Cloudpunk (ION LANDS)
Playhead (Lowtek Games)
Temple of Snek (Aetheric Games)
Strange Sickness (Common Profyt Games)
Diversity Champion
Joanne Lacey
Searra Dodds
Tanya Laird
Lauren Aitken
Charly Harbord
Lifetime Achievement
Colin Anderson
Tanya Laird
Stuart Martin
Dave Jones
Chris Sawyer
Stewart Gilray Award (Community Spirit)
Malath Abbas
Colin Macdonald
Colin Anderson
Dr Amanda Ford
Paddy Burns
Technical Achievement
Conquest.eth (Etherplay)
Monstrum 2 (Team Junkfish)
Ultimate Supremacy (GameExplosion)
A Bonnie Odyssey (Astrodreamer Studio)
From the Depths (Brilliant Skies Ltd.)
Tools and Technology
Dislectek
Murder Mystery Machine
Kythera AI
Zappaty
AdInMo
Anyone looking to attend the awards ceremony can register for a ticket right here. It will be held at the Malmaison Hotel in Dundee.