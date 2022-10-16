Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Here are the nominees for the first Scottish Games Awards

There are 12 categories, all of which celebrate talent from the country.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While you might not automatically think of Scotland for its booming game development industry, the country does have a variety of talented developers and studios that call it home. With this being the case, as the UK has the BAFTA Game Awards, Scotland is soon set to kick off its first-ever Scottish Games Awards, with the event taking place on October 27. With the event looming, here are the categories and nominees.

Art and Animation


  • Just Take Your Left (Mehrdad Rezaei)

  • Cloudpunk (ION LANDS)

  • Galaxy Fight Club (Interference Pattern)

  • Train Sim World 2: Island Line 2022 (Rivet Games)

  • Autonauts vs Piratebots (Denki)

Audio


  • SOLAS 128 (Amicable Animal)

  • Train Sim World 2: Island Line 2022 (Rivet Games)

  • A Bonnie Odyssey (Astrodreamer Studio)

  • Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (Blazing Griffin)

  • Autonauts vs Piratebots (Denki)

Best Educational Programme


  • Glasgow Caledonian University: 3D Art and Animation

  • University of the West of Scotland Games Development Programme

  • Robert Burns' Farm at Ellisland in Minecraft

  • Dundee & Angus College: HN Games Development

  • Glasgow School of Art: MSc Visualisation

Best Educator


  • Daisy Abbott

  • Dr Thomas Methven

  • Jane Draycott

  • Erin Hughes

  • Dr Lynn Love

Best Large-Budget Game


  • From the Depths (Brilliant Skies Ltd.)

  • Cloudpunk (ION LANDS)

  • Mystery Match Village (Outplay Entertainment Ltd)

  • Autonauts vs Piratebots (Denki)

  • Island Saver (Stormcloud)

Best Small-Budget Game


  • Temple of Snek (Aetheric Games)

  • The Black Iris (Jamie Ferguson)

  • SOLAS 128 (Amicable Animal)

  • The Baby in Yellow (Team Terrible)

  • Ultimate Supremacy (GameExplosion)

Creativity


  • SOLAS 128 (Amicable Animal)

  • Cloudpunk (ION LANDS)

  • Playhead (Lowtek Games)

  • Temple of Snek (Aetheric Games)

  • Strange Sickness (Common Profyt Games)

Diversity Champion


  • Joanne Lacey

  • Searra Dodds

  • Tanya Laird

  • Lauren Aitken

  • Charly Harbord

Lifetime Achievement


  • Colin Anderson

  • Tanya Laird

  • Stuart Martin

  • Dave Jones

  • Chris Sawyer

Stewart Gilray Award (Community Spirit)


  • Malath Abbas

  • Colin Macdonald

  • Colin Anderson

  • Dr Amanda Ford

  • Paddy Burns

Technical Achievement


  • Conquest.eth (Etherplay)

  • Monstrum 2 (Team Junkfish)

  • Ultimate Supremacy (GameExplosion)

  • A Bonnie Odyssey (Astrodreamer Studio)

  • From the Depths (Brilliant Skies Ltd.)

Tools and Technology


  • Dislectek

  • Murder Mystery Machine

  • Kythera AI

  • Zappaty

  • AdInMo

Anyone looking to attend the awards ceremony can register for a ticket right here. It will be held at the Malmaison Hotel in Dundee.

Here are the nominees for the first Scottish Games Awards


Loading next content