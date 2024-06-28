English
Gamereactor
esports

Here are the nominees and categories for the 2024 Esports Awards

The show will commence on August 24 at the end of the Esports World Cup.

HQ

The Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this summer isn't just the place to see many of the best teams and players from over 20 games flexing their skills, it's also the place to see many of the esports industry's best being celebrated for their impact on the scene.

At the major festival, we can expect the 2024 Esports Awards to be held, wherein a variety of professionals, teams, games, and creators will be heading home with awards. As for who is up for an award and what categories are available, you can see the list below.

Streamer of the Year


  • Jynxzi

  • Kai Cenat

  • Ibai

  • Clix

  • iShowSpeed

  • Caseoh

  • xQc

  • Caedrel

  • Coringa

  • Gaules

  • Rivers

Mobile Esports Game of the Year


  • PUBG Mobile

  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang

  • Brawl Stars

  • Honor of Kings

  • Call of Duty: Mobile

  • Clash Royale

  • Free Fire

  • Pokemon Unite

Esports Content Group of the Year


  • G2 Esports

  • Offline TV

  • Karmine Corp

  • Sentinels

  • Fnatic

  • T1

  • S8ul Esports

Esports Game of the Year


  • Counter-Strike 2

  • Valorant

  • League of Legends

  • Dota 2

  • Apex Legends

  • Rainbow Six: Siege

  • Rocket League

  • PUBG Mobile

  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Esports Personality of the Year


  • Ibai

  • Caedrel

  • Disguised Toast

  • Tarik

  • Nadeshot

  • Scump

  • James Banks

  • Mortal

  • Nobru

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year


  • Donk

  • Cauanzin

  • Malr1ne

  • Sangjoon

  • Swiftt

  • Daniel

  • Uma

  • Sniper

Esports Content & Coverage Platform of the Year


  • Liquipedia

  • Esports Charts

  • Dexerto

  • HLTV

  • Dot Esports

  • Sports Business Journal

  • Esports Insider

Esports Publisher of the Year


  • Riot Games

  • Valve

  • Epic Games

  • Microsoft

  • Ubisoft

  • Capcom

  • EA

  • Moonton

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year


  • Red Bull

  • Intel

  • Logitech G

  • Mastercard

  • Razer

  • Lenovo

  • AT&T

  • Adidas

Esports Creative Team of the Year


  • G2 Esports

  • Sentinels

  • ESL FACEIT Group

  • Riot Games

  • BLAST

  • 100 Thieves

  • FlyQuest

  • LOUD

  • NRG

  • Team Liquid

  • Team Vitality

Esports Content of the Year


  • Gods Ft. Newjeans - Worlds 2023 Anthem

  • Think Like a Pro Valorant Duelist

  • G2 Esports X Mastercard Gamer Academy

  • Manners Maketh Man - T1 x Ralph Lauren

  • Team Liquid x Aura & Echo

  • The 3 Prodigies of Rocket League

Esports Desk Analyst of the Year


  • Emily Rand

  • Aevilcat

  • Pimp

  • Tbates

  • Maniac

  • Purge

  • THE7WG

  • Alphama

