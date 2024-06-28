Here are the nominees and categories for the 2024 Esports Awards

HQ

The Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this summer isn't just the place to see many of the best teams and players from over 20 games flexing their skills, it's also the place to see many of the esports industry's best being celebrated for their impact on the scene.

At the major festival, we can expect the 2024 Esports Awards to be held, wherein a variety of professionals, teams, games, and creators will be heading home with awards. As for who is up for an award and what categories are available, you can see the list below.

Streamer of the Year



Jynxzi



Kai Cenat



Ibai



Clix



iShowSpeed



Caseoh



xQc



Caedrel



Coringa



Gaules



Rivers



Mobile Esports Game of the Year



PUBG Mobile



Mobile Legends Bang Bang



Brawl Stars



Honor of Kings



Call of Duty: Mobile



Clash Royale



Free Fire



Pokemon Unite



Esports Content Group of the Year



G2 Esports



Offline TV



Karmine Corp



Sentinels



Fnatic



T1



S8ul Esports



Esports Game of the Year



Counter-Strike 2



Valorant



League of Legends



Dota 2



Apex Legends



Rainbow Six: Siege



Rocket League



PUBG Mobile



Mobile Legends Bang Bang



Esports Personality of the Year



Ibai



Caedrel



Disguised Toast



Tarik



Nadeshot



Scump



James Banks



Mortal



Nobru



Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year



Donk



Cauanzin



Malr1ne



Sangjoon



Swiftt



Daniel



Uma



Sniper



Esports Content & Coverage Platform of the Year



Liquipedia



Esports Charts



Dexerto



HLTV



Dot Esports



Sports Business Journal



Esports Insider



Esports Publisher of the Year



Riot Games



Valve



Epic Games



Microsoft



Ubisoft



Capcom



EA



Moonton



Esports Commercial Partner of the Year



Red Bull



Intel



Logitech G



Mastercard



Razer



Lenovo



AT&T



Adidas



Esports Creative Team of the Year



G2 Esports



Sentinels



ESL FACEIT Group



Riot Games



BLAST



100 Thieves



FlyQuest



LOUD



NRG



Team Liquid



Team Vitality



Esports Content of the Year



Gods Ft. Newjeans - Worlds 2023 Anthem



Think Like a Pro Valorant Duelist



G2 Esports X Mastercard Gamer Academy



Manners Maketh Man - T1 x Ralph Lauren



Team Liquid x Aura & Echo



The 3 Prodigies of Rocket League



Esports Desk Analyst of the Year