Here are the nominees and categories for the 2024 Esports Awards
The show will commence on August 24 at the end of the Esports World Cup.
The Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this summer isn't just the place to see many of the best teams and players from over 20 games flexing their skills, it's also the place to see many of the esports industry's best being celebrated for their impact on the scene.
At the major festival, we can expect the 2024 Esports Awards to be held, wherein a variety of professionals, teams, games, and creators will be heading home with awards. As for who is up for an award and what categories are available, you can see the list below.