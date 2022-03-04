Here are the nominations for the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards

HQ

With the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards set to take place in around a month, on April 7 to be exact, BAFTA has recently unveiled the awarding categories and the nominees for this year's event. With 16 categories set to be celebrated, we've taken the liberty of collecting all the nominees below.

Animation:





Call of Duty: Vanguard



It Takes Two



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Life is Strange: True Colors



Psychonauts 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Artistic Achievement:





The Artful Escape



It Takes Two



Psychonauts 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Resident Evil Village



Returnal



Audio Achievement:





The Artful Escape



Call of Duty: Vanguard



Deathloop



Halo Infinite



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Returnal



Best Game:





Deathloop



Forza Horizon 5



Inscryption



It Takes Two



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



British Game:





Alba: A Wildlife Adventure



Death's Door



Fights in Tight Spaces



Forza Horizon 5



Overboard!



Sable



Debut Game:





The Artful Escape



Eastward



The Forgotten City



Genesis Noir



Maquette



Toem



Evolving Game:





Among Us



Animal Crossing: New Horizons



Apex Legends



Disco Elysium



Fortnite



No Man's Sky



Family:





Alba: A Wildlife Adventure



Chicory: A Colorful Tale



Forza Horizon 5



Mario Party Superstars



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Unpacking



Game Beyond Entertainment:





Alba: A Wildlife Adventure



Before Your Eyes



Chicory: A Colorful Tale



Game Builder Garage



It Takes Two



Psychonauts 2



Game Design:





Deathloop



Forza Horizon 5



Inscryption



It Takes Two



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



Multiplayer:





Back 4 Blood



Call of Duty: Vanguard



Forza Horizion 5



Halo Infinite



Hell Let Loose



It Takes Two



Music:





Deathloop



Far Cry 6



Halo Infinite



Psychonauts 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



Narrative:





It Takes Two



Life is Strange: True Colors



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Psychonauts 2



Returnal



Unpacking



Original Property:





Deathloop



Death's Door



Inscryption



It Takes Two



Returnal



Unpacking



Technical Achievement:





Forza Horizon 5



Hitman 3



Psychonauts 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Resident Evil Village



Returnal



EE Game of the Year:


