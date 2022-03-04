Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Gran Turismo 7
 See in hd icon
Elden RingRandy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections Flop
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Here are the nominations for the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards

The awards ceremony will take place on April 7.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards set to take place in around a month, on April 7 to be exact, BAFTA has recently unveiled the awarding categories and the nominees for this year's event. With 16 categories set to be celebrated, we've taken the liberty of collecting all the nominees below.

HQ

Animation:


  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • It Takes Two

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Life is Strange: True Colors

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Artistic Achievement:


  • The Artful Escape

  • It Takes Two

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Returnal

Audio Achievement:


  • The Artful Escape

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Deathloop

  • Halo Infinite

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Returnal

Best Game:


  • Deathloop

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Inscryption

  • It Takes Two

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

British Game:


  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

  • Death's Door

  • Fights in Tight Spaces

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Overboard!

  • Sable

Debut Game:


  • The Artful Escape

  • Eastward

  • The Forgotten City

  • Genesis Noir

  • Maquette

  • Toem

Evolving Game:


  • Among Us

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  • Apex Legends

  • Disco Elysium

  • Fortnite

  • No Man's Sky

Family:


  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Mario Party Superstars

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Unpacking

Game Beyond Entertainment:


  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

  • Before Your Eyes

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale

  • Game Builder Garage

  • It Takes Two

  • Psychonauts 2

Game Design:


  • Deathloop

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Inscryption

  • It Takes Two

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

Multiplayer:


  • Back 4 Blood

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Forza Horizion 5

  • Halo Infinite

  • Hell Let Loose

  • It Takes Two

Music:


  • Deathloop

  • Far Cry 6

  • Halo Infinite

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

Narrative:


  • It Takes Two

  • Life is Strange: True Colors

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Returnal

  • Unpacking

Original Property:


  • Deathloop

  • Death's Door

  • Inscryption

  • It Takes Two

  • Returnal

  • Unpacking

Technical Achievement:


  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Hitman 3

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Returnal

EE Game of the Year:


  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale

  • Deathloop

  • The Forgotten City

  • It Takes Two

  • Metroid Dread

  • Unpacking

Here are the nominations for the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards


Loading next content