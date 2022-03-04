Here are the nominations for the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards

With the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards set to take place in around a month, on April 7 to be exact, BAFTA has recently
unveiled the awarding categories and the nominees for this year's event. With 16 categories set to be celebrated, we've taken the liberty of collecting all the nominees below. Animation:
Call of Duty: Vanguard
It Takes Two
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Life is Strange: True Colors
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Artistic Achievement:
The Artful Escape
It Takes Two
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
Audio Achievement:
The Artful Escape
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Returnal
Best Game:
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
British Game:
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Death's Door
Fights in Tight Spaces
Forza Horizon 5
Overboard!
Sable
Debut Game:
The Artful Escape
Eastward
The Forgotten City
Genesis Noir
Maquette
Toem
Evolving Game:
Among Us
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Apex Legends
Disco Elysium
Fortnite
No Man's Sky
Family:
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Forza Horizon 5
Mario Party Superstars
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Unpacking
Game Beyond Entertainment:
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Before Your Eyes
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Game Builder Garage
It Takes Two
Psychonauts 2
Game Design:
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Multiplayer:
Back 4 Blood
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Forza Horizion 5
Halo Infinite
Hell Let Loose
It Takes Two
Music:
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Halo Infinite
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Narrative:
It Takes Two
Life is Strange: True Colors
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
Returnal
Unpacking
Original Property:
Deathloop
Death's Door
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Returnal
Unpacking
Technical Achievement:
Forza Horizon 5
Hitman 3
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
EE Game of the Year:
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Deathloop
The Forgotten City
It Takes Two
Metroid Dread
Unpacking