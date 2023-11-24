Here are the next free games on the Epic Games Store

Christmas time and the Thanksgiving period for our readers across the pond bring families together again. While this can be nice, there is always an inevitable feeling in the air that a fight could break out.

Luckily, it seems Epic Games has prepared for this, as next week you'll be able to take out all the frustrations in Jitsu Squad and Mighty Fight Federation. The first game is a co-op beat 'em up and Mighty Fight Federation is an arena fighter. They'll both be available to claim from the 30th of November until the 7th of December.

Right now, the free game is Deliver Us Mars, a narrative-based game where the player goes to the Red Planet in search of her missing father.