Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo Infinite

Here are the new maps for Halo Infinite - Season 3: Echoes Within

The new season starts next week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Next week is a great week to get back into Halo Infinite, as Season 3: Echoes Within starts and introduces a lot of new content. The by far most important things are the three maps; Chasm and Cliffhanger (Arena), and finally Oasis (Big Team Battle).

Here is how these are described by 343 Industries' Multiplayer Level Designer Cliff Schuldt, on Halo Waypoint:

Chasm is what you'd get if you took Boarding Action from Halo: CE and put in some Grappleshots, which is every bit as fun as it sounds.

Cliffhanger is set at an ONI black site atop a mountain, also featuring man cannons for maximum vertigo!

Oasis is a mosh pit of pure vehicular fun for BTB, and it's got a stunning skybox with a Forerunner ship terraforming the desert environment around it.

Now we've got a preview trailer as well showing these off. Besides new maps, Echoes Within also adds Escalation Slayer and other things, and starts on March 7.

HQ
Halo Infinite

Related texts

0
Halo Infinite (Campaign)Score

Halo Infinite (Campaign)
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

343 Industries is looking to cement itself as the careful custodians of the Master Chief, and Infinite is their do or die attempt to do so.



Loading next content