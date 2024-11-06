Here are the names of each episode in Stranger Things: Season 5

HQ

While it's likely still many months away from its arrival, Netflix is continuing to tease and prepare fans for the arrival of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The latest part of this teasing effort comes in the form of the full reveal of every episode's name for this eight-episode finale.

As per the official names for each episode, you can see them below:



Episode 1 - The Crawl



Episode 2 - The Vanishing of...



Episode 3 - The Turnbow Trap



Episode 4 - Sorcerer



Episode 5 - Shock Jock



Episode 6 - Escape from Camazotz



Episode 7 - The Bridge



Episode 8 - The Rightside Up



Stranger Things: Season 5 has been in production since January 2024 and was regarded as half-filmed in July. While Netflix hasn't made an official announcement, we can likely infer that with this timeline in mind the show will wrap production in either late 2024 or early 2025, ahead of a full premiere next year too. As per why it's taking such a monumental amount of time to produce, the season is set to be a mammoth one with plenty of lengthy episodes as we saw become common in Season 4.