Here are the most common names for foxes in Sea of Thieves

For five years we've been able to have pets in Sea of Thieves, and continuously more and more species have been added, including owls and foxes. Now Rare has revealed what digital pirates name their foxes by presenting the 10 most common names.

The first nine names all seem reasonably logical, if a little predictable, but we're more surprised by name number 10 - Todd. We don't have a good explanation for this, other than possibly the Disney classic The Fox and the Hound, but that fox, as you may recall, was called Tod.

What is your favourite Sea of Thieves pet and what is its name?

