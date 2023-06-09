Here are the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-order bonuses

HQ

The release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was revealed, and with it Insomniac gave us a look at the pre-order bonuses we can get for the game.

If you pre-order the standard edition, you'll get two extra suits: The Archknight Suit for Peter and the Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles. They're quite similar in design, with hoods and capes that remind us a little of Assassin's Creed. Also, they come with 3 colour variants each to change-up how you look.

If you're willing to spend some extra cash, you can get an extra 10 suits with the Digital Deluxe Edition. These suits can be seen in the image below, and a lot of them look really cool. It's a shame the only way to get them is through a paywall, though.

What do you think of these suits and will you be pre-ordering Marvel's Spider-Man 2?