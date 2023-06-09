Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Here are the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-order bonuses

You can get a total of 12 extra suits if you opt for the Digital Deluxe pre-order as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was revealed, and with it Insomniac gave us a look at the pre-order bonuses we can get for the game.

If you pre-order the standard edition, you'll get two extra suits: The Archknight Suit for Peter and the Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles. They're quite similar in design, with hoods and capes that remind us a little of Assassin's Creed. Also, they come with 3 colour variants each to change-up how you look.

If you're willing to spend some extra cash, you can get an extra 10 suits with the Digital Deluxe Edition. These suits can be seen in the image below, and a lot of them look really cool. It's a shame the only way to get them is through a paywall, though.

What do you think of these suits and will you be pre-ordering Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Related texts



Loading next content